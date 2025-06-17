Deepika Kakar shares first vlog after stage 2 liver cancer surgery, calls Ibrahim her biggest supporter Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar recently underwent cancer surgery and is now in recovery. After this surgery, she shared her first YouTube vlog today. Here's all she revealed.

New Delhi:

TV actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who has made a name for herself in every household with shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Bigg Boss', has returned home from the hospital after fighting the biggest battle of her life. For the unversed, the actress is suffering from stage 2 cancer and she recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery. After returning from the hospital, Dipika posted her first vlog, in which she talked about her journey, pain and emotional recovery. Recently, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, also shared a video in which a glimpse of the wound in Deepika's throat after surgery garnered attention.

Deepika and Shoaib's reaction to the cancer diagnosis

In this 23-minute video posted on her YouTube channel 'Dipika Ki Duniya', the actress revealed how she and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were emotionally shattered when they found out about her cancer. She said, 'About a month ago, when we came to know that there is a tumour in the liver and a major surgery will have to be done, just the word 'surgery' was enough to scare me. Shoaib already knew, but he did not tell me anything. When the doctor was looking at the reports, I insisted on seeing the report and the truth came out. We were both standing in the corridor of the hospital and started crying, holding each other. As soon as I heard the word 'cancer', it felt as if the ground had slipped.'

The pain of separation from their son Ruhaan

Dipika further said in the video that the most difficult time during the illness was when she had to stay away from her two-year-old son Ruhaan. 'It was very difficult for me to stay away from him even for one night. I cried a lot. I never thought that it would be like this. But there was no other way at that time,' Deepika said while adding that not only did she have to keep her son away, but she also did not have to breastfeed him. The intake of medicines was so much that her milk could not be fed to the child, so she had to wean him.

The battle is not over yet

Dipika said that even while she was admitted to the ICU, she continued to receive love and prayers from the fans. During this, she also said that her husband stood with her like a pillar. He stayed awake many nights and took care of her. The actress said that he kept reciting prayers even during the surgery. Apart from this, Deepika Kakkar said that she used to wake up at night while sleeping and tried not to disturb Shoaib's sleep, but Shoaib would immediately know and he would also wake up. The actress further said, 'When I was in the ICU, Shoaib used to tell me that lakhs of people are praying for me. I used to cry after hearing this; those were tears of joy. I feel proud that so many people love me from the heart. You all prayed for me like family. I will always take care of this.'

Bigg Boss season 12 winner concluded her latest vlog by saying that the battle is not over yet. 'I have come home now after the surgery, but the journey is long. The recovery process is still going on and it will take time.'

Also Read: Dipika Kakar discharged from hospital after 11 days following liver cancer surgery, shares health update