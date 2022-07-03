Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal face of daughter Lianna in adorable post; Mahhi Vij & others react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child, a daughter in April. The couple had named the baby girl, Lianna. The star couple shared the good news with their fans and followers through social media but did not reveal the face of their little one. After a long wait, Debina and Gurmeet took to Instagram and introduced their daughter with an adorable picture of Lianna. "Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face," Debina captioned the post.

Indeed, the picture is too cute to handle. The family picture is just perfect, though the little one stole the show. She was dressed in a white onesie with a lacey hairband twinning with her father who chose to wear a white shirt. Meanwhile, Deboina looked stunning in a red back lace dress.

Netizens reaction

In no time, the couple's post was bombarded with reactions from their fans and friends from the industry. Actress Mahhi Vij commented, "Cuteeee." Anita Hassanandani dropped a red heart emoji on the post. "Aww. She's such a Cutie. God bless your little Lianna," wrote Manasi Joshi Roy. Kishwer Merchantt said, "Cuteness."

Debina shared the entire journey of Lianna's photoshoot on her YouTube channel for her fans.

Debina and Gurmeet had uploaded a beautiful clip featuring a glimpse of their baby girl's little hand as they announced her arrival. "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina," the caption read.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022.