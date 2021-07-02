Dance Deewane: Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty get emotional as they reminisce their movie Border

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty

This week Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will be seen as special guests on dance reality show, Dance Deewane. As the competition gets intense, a powerful performance by third-generation contestant Arundhati on the song "Sandese Aate Hain" from the movie Border will leave everyone teary-eyed. The two guest judges, and 90's superstars Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty reminisce about their film and will also be seen expressing their gratitude to the families of the soldiers.

Talking about it Jackie Shroff said, “I want to thank the families of soldiers who send their loved ones on the border to fight. They are the real heroes and each and every Indian need to remember the sacrifices made by these great men. It is when the soldiers shed their blood and sweat on the border that people in the country can sleep at ease. I am myself in touch with several defense personnel and I am grateful to them for their service and their sacrifice.”

Adding more to it, Suniel Shetty too got emotional and said, “Arundhati’s performance took us on a very emotional journey right inside the homes of the soldiers. When I saw this act, I was reminded of the time when I went to Kargil to meet the soldiers. I remember meeting a jawaan who, even after losing both his hands, was raring with energy and patriotic fervour. It made me extremely emotional. I am grateful to the film Border which gave me a chance to wear this uniform. This was a spellbinding performance and Arundhati really touched all our hearts today.”