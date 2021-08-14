Dance Deewane 3: Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu gets emotional after watching her journey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu gets emotional after watching her journey

The dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 hosted personalities who have made India proud to celebrate Independence Day. Sports personalities like Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, cricketer and icon Kapil Dev, former first-class cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian sabre fencer to qualify for Olympics, Bhavani Devi and Wrestler Priya Malik graced the show joining the judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharjmendra Yelande.

Mirabai Chanu received a warm welcome on the show and contestants showed her journey in an emotional performance. Judge Tushar along with contestants Papai Antara and Tarun dedicated a performance to Chanu which left her teary-eyed. She said, "Mujhe bahut achaa lga Dance Deewane show mein aa kar. Maine pehle kabhi nahi socha tha ki mai iss show par kabhi aa paungi aur Madhuri Ma’am se mil paungi. Mai unki bahut badi fan hun. Mujhe bhi dance karna bahut pasand hai. Dance Deewane ki team ne mujhe ek bahut hi acha surprise dia. Unhone pizza mangaya mere lie and mujhe Pizza khane mein bahut mazza aya."

"Dance Deewane ke sabhi contestants ko mai yeh message dena chahti hun ki aap sab apna best performance dete rahiye aur kabhi har nahi maniye. Humari jeet hard work karne se hi hoti hai. Aap sab issi taraf ache se taiyari kijie aur apna best dijiye aur bharat ka naam roshan kijie. Mai ye bhi bataana chahti hun ki Gunjan meri favorite contestant hai or mai uska performance hamesha dekhti hun," she added.'

She further said, "The only message I want to give to all the contestants is that never lose hope and keep giving your best performances and make the nation proud. And of course I would like to add that Gunjan is my favourite contestant."

Meanwhile, the Olympic silver-medallist, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday, met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Taking to his social media on Wednesday, the actor dropped a picture of Mirabai and himself. He wrote, Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu.. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"

Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category, hails from Nongpok Kakching village, which is around 25km from Imphal. She has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers.