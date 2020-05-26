Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide, her last note is heartbreaking

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMPREKSHAMEHTA Preksha Mehta hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Indore.

Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide and left a heartbreaking note on Instagram. The Television actress hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Indore. According to media reports, Preksha Mehta committed suicide on Monday night. Preksha's father discovered her body on Tuesday morning and immediately took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Besides, Preksha acted in TV shows such as Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preksha Mehta left a heartbreaking note on Instagram.

According to the report published in SpotboyE, Preksha was under tremendous stress because of work. The 25-year-old actress left behind a suicide note that read: "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when dreams die).” It is a part of a poem by Punjabi poet Pash, also known as Avtar Singh Sandhu.

Officer in charge of the Hira Nagar police station Rajeev Bhadoriya said: “Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide.”

Preksha had moved to Mumbai two years ago. Earlier, actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide due to financial issues amid the ongoing lockdown.

Actress Richa Tiwari mourned Preksha’s death on Instagram, saying: “Chehre ki hasee ke peeche aisa bohot kuch chhupa hota hai jise har koi nahi samajh sakta. Preksha ka aakhri status tha - ‘sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana’. Humein mental health ke liye bhi utna hi jagrut hona hoga jitna ki hum physical health ke liye hote hai. Humare MPSD parivaar ki ek sadasya ab nahi rahi (Not everyone can understand the pain that is hidden behind a smile. Preksha’s last status was - ‘the worst thing is when dreams die’. We need to give as much importance to mental health as we give to physical health. We lost a member of our MPSD (Madhya Pradesh School of Drama) family). #RIPPrekshaMehta #artist #TheatreFamily #mpsdfamily #rip #sucide #mentalhealth.”

