Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and depicting lockdown

COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and depicting lockdown

Television actress Hina Khan who is these days quarantining amid coronavirus lockdown showed her creative side in the form of a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 31, 2020 8:12 IST
COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and depicting lockdown

COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and depicting lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country.​ Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.

Fight Against Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Hina beautifully portrayed the current situation of the country! The lockdown which is continued to save the lives of indian citizens from the deadly disease, Corona Virus! . . Share your reviews below in the comment section guys & Keep sharing , liking , commenting on our posts! . Lots of love Team @divahinakhan ❤ . . . #india #mumbai #bollywood #news #hinakhan #akshara #komolika #kasautizindagikay #Hacked #cannes #khatronkekhiladi #biggboss #bb11 #biggboss11 #biggboss13 #bb13 #love #beauty #girl #woman #sass #instagram #random #candid #social #samairakhanna #gosha #damaged2 #television #telly @realhinakhan @rockyj1 @heenaalad

A post shared by Hina Khan (@divahinakhan) on

She added: "And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime."

Hina's sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X