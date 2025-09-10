Bigg Boss Season 19 Day 17 Live Updates: Captain Baseer to clash with Pranit More Bigg Boss 19 Day 17 live blog brings you all the drama—fights and Captain Baseer’s clash in today’s episode. Stay tuned!

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19's recent episode was both intense and eventful. Shehbaz Badesha, who recently entered the BB house as the first wild card contestant, stayed silent following Tanya Mittal's breakdown while her argument with Kunickaa took centre stage in the house. With most BB19 housemates siding with Tanya Mittal, the situation deteriorated when Amaal Mallik lost his temper about the lack of support from his own group.

The pairs Mridul-Natalia and Awez-Nagma ended up in the eviction zone after the nomination task. Meanwhile, home chores and breakfast chatter caused chaos, as Captain Baseer was seen trying to maintain order. Day 17 began with Baseer accusing Tanya of being a ‘control freak,’ Neelam arguing with Abhishek, and Amaal doubting that the ladies would turn against the guys.

According to the new promo released by the makers of the show, Captain Baseer Ali and Pranit More will engage in a heated argument over routine cleaning duties.