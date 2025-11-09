Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 grand finale: Date, time and where to watch Mohanlal's show The much-awaited grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will be hosted by South superstar Mohanlal on Sunday, November 9, 2025. Read on to know when and where you can watch the grand finale episode.

The exciting journey of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 is now about to end. The much-awaited grand finale episode will be hosted by South superstar Mohanlal on Sunday, November 9, 2025. Bigg Boss Malayalam fans can't wait to see which of the top finalists will win the grand prize and lift the trophy.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 began with a total of 19 contestants entering the house. The show premiered on August 3, 2025. Read on to know when and where you can watch the grand finale episode.

When and where to watch the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 grand finale?

Fans who are wondering about the date and time of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will have to wait for a few more hours, as the grand finale will begin at 7 PM. Bigg Boss fans can stream the grand finale episode on the Asianet channel as well as on the JioHostar OTT platform.

Announcing the same, JioHotstar Malayalam's Instagram handle shared a post with a caption that reads, "Don't Miss Bigg Boss Season 7 Grand Finale #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming | JioHotstar."

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 finalists

So far, only five contestants have made it to the grand finale. The top five finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 are Anumol, Aneesh, Akbar, Nevin, and Shanavas.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 grand finale: Prize money

According to a report by The Times of India, the winner was originally set to receive Rs 50 lakh as prize money. However, due to a special 'Bigg Bank' task where contestants earned money (which was deducted from the prize pool), the final prize money was reduced.

As a result, the amount after deductions stood at Rs 44,75,210 for the BB Malayalam Season 7 winner.

