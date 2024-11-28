Bigg Boss 18: Isha Singh fights with friend Karan Veer Mehra after turning Time God, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : X Isha Singh fights with friend Karan Veer in Bigg Boss 18's latest episode

In the house of 'Bigg Boss 18', Shilpa Shirodkar has made Esha Singh the 'Time God' of Salman Khan's show. But now after becoming the Time God, seems like Esha Singh's attitude has completely changed. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Esha Singh falsely accused Karan Veer Mehra to save Avinash Mishra. The responsibility of choosing the 9th 'Time God' in the house of Bigg Boss 18 was once again entrusted to Shilpa Shirodkar. She rejected the team of Karan Veer and Eden Rose and made Esha Singh the 'Time God'.

Many contestants along with Karan Veer Mehra were angry with Shilpa Shirodkar due to this decision of hers. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shirodkar made Esha Singh the Time God. But the very next moment, she went against Shilpa Shirodkar and made Karan Veer her target.

Big Boss announced in front of all the housemates that he had put all the ration in a basket and placed it in front of the housemates. All the housemates had to start passing this basket and when that basket reached the last member of the house, then this basket would belong to the housemates. But if any member does not want to pass the basket of ration further, then that basket will belong to that member. First, the basket came to Chum Darang and she took all the eggs for herself. The task proceeded and Avinash Mishra was out of the task. But Isha accused Karan Veer of coming back and sitting in Avinash's place to save Avinash.

Karan Veer yelled at Isha Singh

Seeing Isha making a wrong decision, Karan Veer said to her, "Isha, you can ask anyone. I was sitting right here." Digvijay Singh Rathi and Shilpa Shirodkar also agreed with him. But Isha Singh silenced everyone and said, "I am the Time God and I will decide. Here my decision is correct." After listening to Isha, Karan said to Shilpa Shirodkar, "Is this your fairness, that's why you made Isha the director."

Shilpa fought with Isha for Karan Veer

Shilpa Shirodkar, who always supports Vivian Dsena and his gang, also supported Karan Veer in the ration task. She told Isha that Isha you are wrong and your decision is also wrong. "If you make a wrong decision like this, then none of us will perform this task," she said to Isha.

