Navjyot Bandivadekar to Vikrant Massey, see IFFI Goa 2024 winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI See IFFI Goa 2024 winners list here

The closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been completed. The event was held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. The IFFI Goa closing event on November 28, 2024, marked the conclusion of a nine-day cinematic festival that featured over 200 films from 75 countries. Awards have been announced at Thursday's event. It is significant to note that the jury for the International Competition consisted of Jury Chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker along with Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia and Jill Bilcock.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jury members of the International Competition IFFI Goa 2024

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award

Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Marathi film 'Gharat Ganpati' at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. The award underlines the impact of Bandivadekar's directorial debut, marking him as a new director in the industry.

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal

Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's Crossing won the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The award recognises a film that reflects the values ​​of peace, non-violence and promotion of human rights. The winner is awarded the UNESCO Gandhi Medal and a certificate.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Australian renowned filmmaker Phillip Noyce was conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award as a tribute to his prolific and extensive cinematic journey during the closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa today.

Personality Of The Year Award

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey won the Personality Of The Year Award. His latest film The Sabarmati Report is still running in theatres.

Take a look at the list of winners:

Golden Peacock Award (Best Film)- Toxic (in Lithuanian language)

Best Actress- Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite (for Lithuanian drama film Toxic)

Best Actor - Clement Faveau (for Holy Cow)

Best Director - Bogdan Muresanu (for Romanian tragic comedy The New Year That Never Came)

Special Jury Award - Louise Courvoisier (for Holy Cow)

Special Mention: Best Actor Male- Adam Besa (Film- Who Do I Belong To)

Best Web Series- Lampan (in Marathi language)

Best Debut for Feature film Director - Sarah Friedland (for Familiar Touch)