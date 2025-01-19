Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya eliminates Eisha Singh from Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : X Eisha Singh has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18

Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya, who's making his debut with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force entered Bigg Boss 18 house to eliminate the first finalist of Salman Khan's show. After Veer Pahariya pressed the red buzzer, Eisha Singh was eliminated from the reality show. Later, Veer and Eisha joined Salman Khan on the stage and discussed her journey of the season. The remaining top five finalists are Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Vivian DSena.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

The 18th season of Salman Khan hosted popular reality show Bigg Boss started on October 6 and now the show has reached its final stage. Today i.e. on January 19, the grand finale of the show is being hosted by Salman Khan. 18 contestants participated in the show. Now today the show will get its winner, who will take away the trophy as well as a huge amount of money. The grand finale of Bigg Boss is being telecasted on Colors TV from 9:30 and will last for about two and a half hours. Along with this, the name of the winner of this season of the show will also be announced today.

Bigg Boss 18 Prize Money

The winner of this show will be given a cash prize money of Rs 50 lakh. However, many times it is also seen that the makers also give such an option in the finale that if some contestants want, they can leave the show by taking some part of the 50 lakh rupees. Then whatever money is left, the winner will get it, but this does not happen in every season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE: Sky Force's Veer Pahariya removes Eisha Singh from BB House