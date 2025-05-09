Bigg Boss 18 contestant lashes out at Mahira Khan, warns her not to come to India begging for work After India avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor, through which they destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK. After this, several Pakistani actors took to their social media profiles to troll India. Now TV actor Avinash Mishra has lashed out

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Army, is being appreciated everywhere in India, while Pakistani artists are condemning it. Several Pakistani artists have called it cowardly. After which, Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra took to his Instagram account to lash out at them. Avinash has slammed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and also reprimanded Indian celebs for not taking a stand. Know the whole matter here.

What did Mahira Khan write on Instagram?

Mahira Khan had shared a post on her social media which said that she is very fortunate that she lives in a country where she is not stopped from speaking her mind. Further, she said that Pakistan is blamed without proof. Mahira did not stop here. Apart from this, she has written a lot against India. After which, Avinash has taken a dig at her.

Avinash took a dig at Mahira over her work

Avinash shared Mahira Khan's post on his Instagram story and wrote, 'O Mahira Didi, we don't need to blame Pakistanis, the whole world has seen the evidence. Now, after the situation improves, don't come to India to ask for work. But you will have to give in to support your country. Here, some celebs have become traitors in terms of their reach and followers count. But don't worry, their turn will come later.'

Indian celebs were also reprimanded

Avinash didn't stop here, he also reprimanded Indian celebs. He wrote, 'Celebrities from across the border who earned fame from the Indian audience are now calling India's action against terrorism shameful and cowardly. This is the height of hypocrisy. Where are our celebrities right now? If you can't speak for your country to save your brand or followers count, then don't pretend. Silence is not neutral, it is cowardice.'

Let us tell you that before Avinash, Rupali Ganguly has also criticised Pakistani artists. Fawad Khan was at her trolling point then.

