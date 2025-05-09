Did you know about Colonel Sofia Qureshi's sister's connection with Bollywood? Know here On Wednesday, Colonel Sofia Qureshi shared important updates on every action of the Indian Army in press briefing of Operation Sindoor. But do you know that her sister has a connection with Bollywood?

New Delhi:

India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor. In this attack, many terrorist bases of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were attacked. After this, Pakistan also made many attacks on the Indian border yesterday, but these attacks were foiled by the Indian Army. For the last two days, the Ministry of External Affairs has been giving updates on this matter through a press briefing. During this, the Indian Army is seen being led by Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Colonel Sofia Qureshi shares every minute update on how the Indian Army is engaged in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. But do you know that her sister has a Bollywood connection?

Who is Sofia Qureshi's sister

After giving information about Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofia Qureshi has come into the limelight and people have become very curious to know about her. Sofia was seen explaining in detail about the army's action in Hindi. Let us tell you that Sofia's sister has a connection with Bollywood, i.e. Hindi film industry. Her sister's name is Shayna Qureshi and she works in the film world. She is not seen on the big screen as she is not an actress. But handles the big work happening behind the scenes. Sheena has a production house in Mumbai which backs films and ad films.

She left PhD and chose to serve the country

Do you know that Colonel Sofia Qureshi was a PhD scholar before joining the Indian Army? Yes, she was pursuing her PhD, which she left to join the Indian Army. Colonel Sofia Qureshi completed her Master's degree in Biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University. After this, she was pursuing a PhD, but in the meantime, the Government of India announced recruitment for women in the army at high posts, so Sofia decided to leave her PhD studies midway and then joined the army. Sofia was a female officer leading multinational military exercises.

