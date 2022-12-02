Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Ankit and Priyanka lock horns after major showdown

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar will feature Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan returns as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. He takes note of the major incidents in the week gone by and pulls up the contestants who went wrong. Meanwhile, during a task, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar lock horns and get into an ugly war of words. For the first time, a rift is seen between the two. In another instance, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta also confront each other. Follow minute-by-minute coverage of your favorite reality show Bigg Boss 16 here.

Latest Entertainment News