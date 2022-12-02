Friday, December 02, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Ankit and Priyanka lock horns after major showdown

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan returns as host of the Weekend episode of the reality show. Follow minute-by-minute coverage here.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2022 22:26 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar will feature Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan returns as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. He takes note of the major incidents in the week gone by and pulls up the contestants who went wrong. Meanwhile, during a task, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar lock horns and get into an ugly war of words. For the first time, a rift is seen between the two. In another instance, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta also confront each other. Follow minute-by-minute coverage of your favorite reality show Bigg Boss 16 here. 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Dec 2

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 02, 2022 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Soundarya speaks about Shalin's ex

    Soundarya spoke about Shalin's ex during a conversation. This was revealed during a task that the housemates played. 

     

  • Dec 02, 2022 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Nimrit confronts Shalin

    Nimrit threw 'keechad' on Shalin's face. After their huge fight, there seems to be a rift between the two. 

  • Dec 02, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Contestants throw 'keechad' on each other

    During a task, housemates were asked to reveal what statements were made by whom about them. They threw 'keechad' on each other's faces too. 

  • Dec 02, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss gives new task

    Bigg Boss gave a new task to the housemates and hidden truths will be revealed. 

