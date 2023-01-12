Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta's mom hugs Sreejita in confusion, Archana Gautam's reactions leave netizens in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tina's mother entered the house and mistakenly hugged Sreejita instead of Tina from behind thinking it was her daughter.

Bigg Boss 16: It is rare to find moments like these in Bigg Boss when both the contestants and the audience can laugh uncontrollably. One such incident happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss when Tina Dutta's mom entered the house. She came into BB 16 house singing Ekla Chalo Re trying to find her daughter. Everybody was left in splits when Tina's mom confused her with Sreejita De and hugged her from behind. Sreejita gets emotional and tears roll down her cheek. However, Tina's mother realises its Sreejita and looks out for Tina. She looks for her and finds Tina in the garden area.

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakre were sitting just behind them watching the hilarious incident. Even though the housemates were asked to freeze whenever a guest enters the house, the two couldn't hold their laughter. Later, when Tina's mom was sitting with the housemates Archana and Soundarya Sharma re-enacted the scene leaving the housemates in splits again.

The hilarious moment has left netizens laughing too. They are loving Archana and other housemates' reactions.

Meanwhile, amid the family week, contestant Tina Datta will be seen asking her mother to remain calm as soon as her co-contestant Shalin Bhanot's mother enters the house. Tina can be seen sitting with her mother in the garden area, and saying, "Mom, kuch chahiye nahi ki tamasha ho... Her mother replies, "Main teri maa hu, tu meri beti hai, tu meri maa nahi hai (I am your mother... You are my daughter, not my mother)."

Then, Shalin's mother meets Tina and says: "Tumhaari aankhen itna bolti hai, koshish karna kuch galat na bole (Your eyes speak a lot. Try that something wrong is not said)."

