Bigg Boss 16 Ep 1 LIVE: Sajid Khan becomes Abdu Rozik's translator, wake up song played for the last time

Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: 16 contestants including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik and Ashley Rebello. The first day of Salman Khan's reality show will be full of surprises. Watch the updates here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2022 21:29 IST
Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 16 Ep 1 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Season 16 of Salman Khan's controversial reality show has finally premiered on television and all the contestants have entered the house. This season will witness 16 contestants including Sumbul, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik and others. Sajid Kahn who was the last contestant to enter has been assigned to become co-contestant Abdu's translator. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has left everyone shocked by announcing that there will not be a wake-up song for the contestants after the first episode. Check out the highlights of the Bigg Boss 16 here.  

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

  • Oct 02, 2022 9:29 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Bigg Boss announces 'no wake-up song' this season

    Bigg Boss 16 will bring a major shock for all the contestants as Bigg Boss breaks the 15-year-old ritual by announcing that there will not be a wake-up song for the contestants after the first episode. Stay tuned for LIVE updates here

