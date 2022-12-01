Thursday, December 01, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 December 1 LIVE: Archana & Shalin indulge in war of words; Nimrit losses her cool during task

Bigg Boss 16 December 1 LIVE: In Today's episode, Archana is seen locking horns with Shalin and Sumbul. While performing a task, Nimrit loses her cool at Shalin as the latter comments on her mental health. Stay connected to this space for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2022 22:31 IST
Bigg Boss 16 December 1
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 1

Bigg Boss 16 December 1 LIVE: In Todays's episode, the Bigg Boss house is under fire as Archana is seen locking horns with Sumbul and Shalin. Archana asks Shalin to clean the kitchen area but he doesn't pay heed to it. Archana then complains to the captain of the house Nimrit and tells her that till the time kitchen area is not cleaned she will not make dinner for anyone. Later when Shalin comes to clean the kitchen area and gets into a heated argument with her. On the other hand, while performing a task Archana again indulges in a verbal spat with Sumbul. It seems that Shalin is in a different mood today as he again gets into an ugly fight with Nimrit and comments on her mental health, to this Nimrit loses her cool at him and warns him not to comment on her depression ever again.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 December 1 LIVE

  • Dec 01, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin comments on Nimrit's mental health

    During the task, Shalin and Nimrit get into a heated argument, and Shalin comments on her mental health. Nimrit then faces a panic attack and loses her cool at Shalin. Housemates try to pacify her but she breakdowns. 

  • Dec 01, 2022 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina cheats and puts the golden biscuits to Shalin's bucket

    As Tina cheats and puts the golden biscuits into Shalin's bucket, this irritates Nimrit and Shiv. They demand that Tina should be disqualified from the task.

  • Dec 01, 2022 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana and Sumbul gets into a heated argument

    Archana and Sumbul get into a fight during the task. Shiv also intervenes and calls Archana a 'popat'.

