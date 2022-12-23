Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta out of show but there is a twist; Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITGUPTA Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's eviction has a twist

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta has been making waves on the internet ever since speculations regarding his eviction surfaced. Fans have been extremely upset and they are expressing their disappointment on the microblogging site. 'No Ankit No Bigg Boss' is trending on Twitter, and fans are strongly criticising the speculated eviction. According to the social media buzz, Housemates were given the option of nominating contestants for elimination based on their contribution to the show. As a result of this activity, Ankit Gupta was voted out and shown the exit doors. However, this is not the case. The latest development says that the actor has been evicted due to professional obligations.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Ankit Gupta is eliminated from the race because he has a new project to work on, not because of his performance in the game. Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Ankit Gupta made a work commitment, and he now has to fulfill it. He agreed to work on the project because he didn't anticipate being in the Bigg Boss 16 house for such a long time, but he now had to exit the show because of this new work endeavour.

Twitterati have strongly voiced their opinions on the eviction. One user wrote, "He was the most real and pure contestant of that so called reality show." Another user tweeted, "He deserves to stay in the house. This is an unfair eviction!! no Ankit no Bigg Boss." A third user tweeted, "Nobody will watch bigg boss 16 if #AnkitGupta is evicted. We watch bb for him."

Well, there are numerous theories making the rounds on social media that he has been sent inside the secret room and will return to the show like Tina Datta. Well, the mystery surrounding Ankit's eviction will be resolved only on "Weekend Ka Vaar."

