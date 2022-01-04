Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra get into ugly fight again

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

It seems there is trouble in the lovers' paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task. In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Tejasswi is heard saying to Karan during a task "Kamozoro ki nishani…(sign of a coward)". It is not clear what the task is about and why the television actress made such a claim.

This statement made Karan really angry, who later was heard saying: "Mere peeche peeche mat khela kar.. Shut the …up man… jo tu harkaten karti firti hai poori duniya dekhri hai … (Don't play games behind my back… Whatever you do the entire world can see')".

Defending herself, Tejasswi is heard saying: "Mainai ek line boli… itni jali teri… (I just said one line and you are behaving like this)." "Have the guts to stand and finish the conversation," she added.

This led to a war of words with Karan, who said: "Apni shakal dekh… you are nothing but genuine yahaan par. (Please look at your face.) Tera saga kaun hai tu yeh bhi nahi decide kar paayi (You couldn't decide who was yours here)."

Hearing all this, Tejasswi breaks down in tears and says to the housemates: "Who talks to their girlfriend like that… I am done."

This is not the first time that Tejasswi and Karan got into a spat for a last. Last week their individual games created differences between them. Karan felt that Tejasswi is not paying attention towards him and asked her to go away.

When Tejasswi came to talk to Karan, he told Tejasswi that she can go back to her friends Nishant Bhat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. "Why are you here? I don't think we have anything to discuss?," Karan said. To this Tejasswi replied how he can talk to her like this. "How dare you ask me to go away from here."

Karan told Tejasswi that she often comes to him at the end of the day and spends more time with others. She just came to see him before going to sleep, otherwise she has no time for him. Tejasswi got angry listening to this but Karan told her: "You go away from here, I don't want anything in charity."

Later, Karan told her that she can continue to do whatever she likes and he can manage on his own. "I will see myself, the way you abandoned me, I understood."

Karan told Tejasswi that he gets disturbed when she doesn't give him proper attention.