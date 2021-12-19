Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan lauds Rashami Desai for maintaining true friendship with Rakhi Sawant

This Weekend Ka Vaar host Salman Khan gave an earful to the Bigg Boss 15 housemates. Well, as the grand finale is coming closer, the fear of eliminations in the contestants is getting bigger. However, previously Salman Khan gave some relief to the inmates as he announced a no elimination day. But, this week has bought a rift in the house and the host did not spare them.

In the last week of BB15 Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh was seen talking abruptly with his wife for which he faced host Salman Khan’s wrath in where he was warned to not talk to Rakhi that way. Salman was also seen lauding Rashami Desai for maintaining her friendship with Rakhi despite the latter going against her in a fight.

He said, “Rashami knows a lot about Rakhi. They know each other for a very long time. Rakhi has shared a lot with Rashami. She knows a lot about your relationship still she never used a thing against Rakhi at all.”

He further schooled Ritesh by saying, “You don’t know who Rashami is? Doesn’t matter, as she has made a big name in the industry. She has worked since she was 15 16 years old and she has made her name in the industry.”

Salman also lauded Rashami for warning Devoleena long back to stay away from Abhijeet Bichukale as she didn’t feel his intentions right for the latter.