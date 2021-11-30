Mystery of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and other controversies about his previous marriage, child

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh

Dancer and actress Rakhi Sawant, who recently entered 'Bigg Boss 15' house as a wild card contestant with her husband Ritesh, has always been into controversies for her married life. According to her, she got married to the NRI in 2019, but her husband made a public appearance for the first time on the show. Before this, even many have doubts over her marriage and she created headlines over her relationship. She put a lot of pictures on her social media account from keeping Karwa Chauth fasts to all. But still, her marriage raised a lot of questions.

Recently, social media even rang the bell of doubt by claiming that she has 'hired' her husband and in fact, a post claimed that her husband is actually a cameraman from the 'Bigg Boss team. Well, this can be just a rumour as her friends have come out in support to say who is spreading all this. Still, the controversies already started when she was in a relationship with 'India's Got Talent' fame Deepak Kalal, who as per reports in the media worked as a receptionist in a hotel in Pune also.

In November 2018, she announced that she will marry Deepak on December 31 and their wedding invites created a lot of headlines. More questions were raised as she announced that she will do the live streaming of her first night and many called her posts derogatory. However later she posted a video announcing that she has cancelled her marriage with him and her family is not happy with all her posts on social media and she is a simple girl.

In mid-2019 she married NRI Ritesh. But many have doubts on her relationship. During 'Bigg Boss 14' Rakhi in one of the episodes got emotional and broke down in front of Rahul Vaidya and said that she only came to know about the truth that Ritesh is already married and even has a child.

She told Rahul: "He is already married and never told me about this." She also claimed in the show that he never came to meet her for so long. Later in the episode she also said that Ritesh has threatened to divorce her and she wants to save her marriage at any cost.

Even after tying the knot with Ritesh she shared a number of pictures on social media but never showed her husband publicly. Before entering the house she said that people will see her as a wife this time. In fact in one of the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episodes post her entry, host Salman Khan told Ritesh when he raised doubts on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship: "You cannot say anything about the future as you told that you came back to Rakhi after three years. Everyone was calling Rakhi fake and you are on the show for fame and who knows after the show you may disappear."

Now, as again social media is buzzing with a lot of reports on her marriage, again she is in headlines with a question mark on her husband.