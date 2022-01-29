Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Did Shweta Tiwari reveal top 2 finalists ahead of finale? Here's what she said

Highlights Shweta Tiwari is the winner of Bigg Boss 4

Shweta will be seen performing on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15

When she was asked who is the winner of Bigg Boss 15, read to know what she said

As the television reality show Bigg Boss 15 nears its finale, anticipation around the names of the winners is growing and fans can't wait to witness their favourite housemate lift the trophy. The top 6 finalists running for the winner's trophy are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai. Meanwhile, the shoot for the grand finale episodes has already started. Recently, Bigg Boss winner of 2011 Shweta Tiwari was snapped on the sets of the show. She will be joining Salman Khan on stage at the two-part grand finale this weekend.

She was seen having a quick chat with the paparazzi outside her vanity van. When a paparazzo asked the actress about Bigg Boss 15 winner, Shweta was quick to refuse to tell them the name of the winner. However, she shared three names that are likely to win. “Arre, winner nahi bata sakti yaar. Teja (Tejasswi) hogi, Shamita hogi aur inn dono ladkiyon mein se. Mere khyaal se Pratik hoga," she said and then went inside her vanity.

Shweta's statement has left Tejasswi's fans overjoyed and many of them are convinced that Tejasswi is the winner of this season. In no time, social media was bombarded with best wishes for Tejasswi. "God winner tejasswii ho please," wrote one of the fans. One of them said, "She said teja first." One of the fan came with an interesting theory, "I feel kk but teja ki dress se lag raha h voh hi winner hogi kyoki last 5yrs se dress and trophy same hi hoti h winners ki (I feel in it is Karan Kundrra but based on what Tejasswi wore, it seems like she has won because, in the last five years, the Bigg Boss winners have worn outfits similar to the trophy)."

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra's fans were heartbroken as Shweta did not take his name. One of them also said, "Karan hoga winner isliye uske bare me kuch nahi boli (Karan will be the winner because she did not mention his name).

It will be exciting to watch who takes the trophy home this year. The grand finale of this year will take place on January 29 and 30. It will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan are a few names who will be seen at the grand event.