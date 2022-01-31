Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Fans share comparison videos as Shehnaaz Gill recreates Sidharth Shukla's dialogue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDNAAZONE Shehnaaz Gill recreates Sidharth Shukla's dialogue

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill paid tribute to her late partner Sidharth Shukla

Remembring the Bigg Boss 13 winner, she recreated his popular dialogue

Emotional SidNaaz fans loved her tribute and shared comparison videos on social media

Among the highlights of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale was "Bigg Boss" 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to her late partner Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of the said season. Shukla passed away last year. Remembering Sidharth, Shehnaaz said he will always be special to her. "There have been many winners of Bigg Boss, but king ek hi tha and that is Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz told Salman. Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor by performing songs and relived her memories with Sidharth during their stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'. She also recreated one of Sidharth's epic dialogues on the show.

After Shehnaaz's performance, fans took to social media to share comparison videos of the two and hailed the actress for her efforts: Sample some of the tweets:

Both Gill and Khan got visibly emotional and shared a hug, remembering Shukla. At one point, Khan asked the "Bigg Boss" crew for tissues as he and Gill couldn't hold back their tears. Khan, who was always fond of Gill, said it had been an extremely difficult time for her and Shukla's mother.

"I keep talking to Sidharth's mom. It's time to move on. You have a bright, beautiful future ahead. Do lots of good work and be happy," he told Gill.

The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was when she and Sidharth, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend, had graced the show as guests. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Shehnaaz had released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.