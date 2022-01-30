Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash; reaction of actress' parents leaves fans in splits

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

Highlights Karan and Tejasswi have fell for each other in Bigg Boss 15

the two have confessed their feelings and want to take this relationship forward

BB15 finalists are Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are this years' Bigg Boss couple. The duo met in BB house and sparks flew between them instantly. The actors have confessed love to each other and they plan to carry this relationship forward. Throughout the season, the duo has not shied away from expressing their feelings or engaging in PDA (public display of affection). A similar moment happened during Bigg Boss 15 finale when Salman Khan asked Karan to calm his girlfriend down.

Tejasswi was being questioned about her 'aunty' remark for Shamita Shetty when she lost her cool and kept arguing. Listening to her Salman asked Karan to calm his girlfriend down. The actor tried to pacify her by putting his hand on the actress' shoulder but she didn't budge. Soon after, Karan planted a kiss on Tejasswi's cheek and the startled actress stopped talking. Watching them Salman bursts out laughing saying, you should have done this before. As the moment happened, the camera panned to Tejasswi's parents, who were sitting in the guest zone. Seemingly embarrassed, while the actress' mother laughed, her father joined his hands and sheepishly looked down. Their reaction has left netizens in splits. Here's how they reacted to it:

Later while discussing their previous fight, Tejasswi and Shamita once again got into a heated argument over her "aunty" remark. Shamita told Karan to talk some sense into his girlfriend, "Your girlfriend has lost the plot," she said. However, Karan defended Tejasswi, and said, "She did not age-shame you," and that it was not said in that context.

Both of them had a long discussion as Karan tried to explain that Tejasswi did not intend to age-shame while Shamita said that an apology cannot be accompanied by an explanation.

Meanwhile, the name of the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner is soon to be announced. There's going to be a tough fight between finalists Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. The top 5 of BB 15 have spent over three months in the house and have worked hard to secure their position in the finals. However, only one will be taking the Bigg Boss 15 trophy home.