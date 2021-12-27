Monday, December 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14-day custody
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter

Umar Riaz won people's hearts by being true to his relationships in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He has been a great friend to Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai. No matter what, Umar has always stood by them throughout.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2021 18:21 IST
Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter

Social media plays an important role in today's time where people are free to express themselves. Especially for a show like Bigg Boss where fans tweet in and out their views supporting their favourite contestants. For being on the trending list consistently, Umar Riaz becomes the most trended contestant in the history of Bigg Boss 15. 

Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession entered reality show as a contestant and has been able to garner massive popularity because of his impressive performance in the show. The show which brings out the true self of one person has tested many contestants.

India Tv - Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter

Image Source : PR FETCH

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter

Umar won people’s hearts by being true to his relationships in the house. He has been a great friend to Karan Kundrra. Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai. Not only that he has raised his voice many times against Tejasswi Prakash despite being Karan Kundra’s best friend. He has never hesitated to raise his voice against her. 

Umar's fans made sure that he continue to trend on social media. He received an award recently where he was felicitated with a Certificate for achieving 5 Million tweets. Not only this he also became the fastest listed Indian celebrity on the Twitter trending list who has achieved number 1 position in the worldwide trending list. 

Also read: Asim Riaz announces new song Tera Bhai, dedicates it to brother Umar Riaz

Well, kudos to Umar Riaz Army for making Umar Riaz number one on the list. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News