Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets awarded for achieving fastest 5 million tweets on Twitter

Social media plays an important role in today's time where people are free to express themselves. Especially for a show like Bigg Boss where fans tweet in and out their views supporting their favourite contestants. For being on the trending list consistently, Umar Riaz becomes the most trended contestant in the history of Bigg Boss 15.

Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession entered reality show as a contestant and has been able to garner massive popularity because of his impressive performance in the show. The show which brings out the true self of one person has tested many contestants.

Umar won people’s hearts by being true to his relationships in the house. He has been a great friend to Karan Kundrra. Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai. Not only that he has raised his voice many times against Tejasswi Prakash despite being Karan Kundra’s best friend. He has never hesitated to raise his voice against her.

Umar's fans made sure that he continue to trend on social media. He received an award recently where he was felicitated with a Certificate for achieving 5 Million tweets. Not only this he also became the fastest listed Indian celebrity on the Twitter trending list who has achieved number 1 position in the worldwide trending list.

Well, kudos to Umar Riaz Army for making Umar Riaz number one on the list.