Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR/KAVITA/EIJAZ Bigg Boss 14: What Gauahar, Kavita Kaushik said about Eijaz Khan

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan says she is amazed to see the behaviour of actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the ongoing season 14 of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Gauahar also labelled Eijaz as a bully after he had an aggressive spat with Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu in the show. Meanwhile, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik is surprised how people misconstrued her statements from her fight with fellow housemate Eijaz Khan in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and picked up just one line and started trolling her.

Gauahar tweeted: "Eijaz is being such a bully! N soooooooo bad tameez! I'm amazed!" Gauahar, who was seen as one of the Toofani Seniors in the 14th season, shared that she sees the image of a dictator in actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

"Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR," she wrote on Tuesday.

Actress Kamya Punjabi on Tuesday agreed with Gauahar's views as she retweeted Gauahar's post. "Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik, this man is power crazy, now we know why you did not want to call him your friend," shared Kamya, who also shared displeasure Eijaz's joke about making contestant Nikki Tamboli wash his underwear.

Kavita feels her fight with Eijaz went against her, and led to her eviction just after one week of her entry.

"I just feel a little surprised to see how a very simple thing that I was trying to convey got so badly misinterpreted by everyone. All I was trying to convey was that this man (Eijaz Khan) -- I don't know, my intent was (to say) that this particular gentleman -- does not need friendship or love," Kavita told IANS.

"All he does is use people. My mistake was that I felt bad. I played with my heart. My outburst was because I was hurt, and that went against me. I'm just a little surprised at how people have not understood that he is just using people. That is all I was trying to say," she added.

The actress continued: "Instead of taking this line that he is using people, people picked up this line that 'Oh, I fed him food'. That just shows how gullible our audiences are. 'Bigg Boss' has to be played with your brain. You cannot get emotional, you cannot even get hurt. If you get hurt, If you play with your heart, then anything that comes out of your mouth, that will go totally against you. Even your goodness can go against you because of your selection of your words."

Last week, Kavita had gotten into a tiff with Eijaz, and in anger shared that she is not her friend, contrary to what Eijaz claimed. She also shared how Eijaz contacted her during lockdown and asked her to cook for him. She further said Eijaz is not her friend and yet she agreed to cook for him because he has no one else.

Kavita's remarks did not go well with a lot of people, and was trolled massively for her comments.

"The thing is that he doesn't need anybody. I was not trying to paint him as someone needy. I'm seeing things on Twitter like, 'okay, he needed you in the lockdown'. No, he does not need anyone. What I was trying to (say) is that I was hurt because I thought he needed me. But, no, he is totally fine. He is very smart with the game. He is just using people. He does not need friends or love. He needs 'chamchas' (sycophants), which is clear in the episodes that are coming up. I have nothing against him," she said.

"With the instances, I was trying to tell people the number of instances that I've met him in the last 18 years. If I have interacted with him on social media, it's only been on the basis of that. In the lockdown, we were all alone and he is a single man, it's not like he didn't have money or anything. It is just that he didn't have anyone to cook for him because he's a single man. I'm trying to say that this is my gesture of goodness, but he does not need it."

Kavita also shared that Eijaz is trying to create an image of himself in the show, and "he was trying to use me. I understood that and I reacted".

She calls Eijaz an "opportunist".

"He just uses people to go ahead and that's showing in the game. What wrong was I saying? I am seeing so much trolling. I have become very thick-skinned because anything I say now, people start trolling me," she added.

Now, the actress feels Eijaz is playing the dirty game in the Colors show.

"He is being fake. (Maybe) that is his real nature that he does not need any friend. I should have been fake, calculative, manipulative, diplomatic. I'm not all those things. I'm not disappointed with 'Bigg Boss' because it has made me stronger. It made me realise that the world is like this," she said.

