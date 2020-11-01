Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan’s fight irks host Salman Khan

Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan’s fight irks host Salman Khan

After the entry of the wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik in the house, Eijaz Khan seemed to be one of the happiest people inside the Bigg Boss house as he claimed that Kavita was one of the few people in the industry he is friends with. But recently their friendship took a U-turn, after Eijaz became the new captain of the house and on the duties distribution discussion, Kavita and Eijaz got into a heated argument.



The promo of tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows a task wherein contestants have to label either Eijaz or Kavita as the ‘non-essential’ contestant on the show along with a valid reason. While Abhinav, Nishant tagged Eijaz as ‘non-essential’, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Shardul Pandit named Kavita Kaushik as the ‘non-essential contestant’.

After the task, Kavita is seen yelling at Eijaz saying that she respected him as a senior person from the industry and that is her biggest mistake. "Senior industry ke aadmi ki maine izzat rakhi aur ye meri sabse badi galti hai." She further said "I have cooked for him but i am not his friend."

“He is a crazy man. Such a man cannot be my friend,” said Kavita after which Eijaz got furious and asked, “What did you say? (Kya bola?)” Kavita, who sound frustrated and angry told Salman Khan, “Just look at this behavior! (Ye dekhiye, inka behaviour dekhiye)”

Looking the duo fight, Salman Khan was irked and he angrily walked away from the stage saying, “Keep fighting. (Ladhte raho, ladhte raho aap log).”

Reacting to the Promo, Kavita Kaushik's BFF Kamya Punjabi, tweeted "Biggboss ke ghar meh naa koi right hota hai aur naa koi wrong... bas sabka apna apna stand hota hai Smiling face with open mouth baahar ka toh pata nahi but andar dono ki dosti ho jaaye, i like them both @KhanEijaz @Iamkavitak #BB14 @ColorsTV."

