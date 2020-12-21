Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV/SONALIPHOGAT Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta to make a smashing entry into the house but what about Sonali Phogat?

Ever since the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar this week, fans have been quite confused thinking about whether the makers are ready to bring Viaks Gupta back or not. Well, if you are one amongst those whose looking for an answer, yes it is. Vikas, who recently got evicted for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool is all set to make a smashing entry back into Salman Khan's reality show. The same will take place tonight post the nominations. His entry will leave everyone happy and Arshi shocked. Well, not just him but actress-politician Sonali Phogat will become the latest celebrity to enter Bigg Boss house.

The promo of his re-entry was shared by the channel on Instagram alongside caption reading, "Apne adhoore game ko poora karne laut aaye hain Mastermind @lostboyjourney! Watch this tonight at 10:30 pm." While another video was captioned, "@arshikofficial ki har badtameezi ka badla lene vapas aaye @lostboyjourney. Kya hoga mastermind ka agla move? Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM."

Coming back to Sonali, as a participant of the controversial show, she promises a lot of entertainment and positivity. "I have been a big fan of 'Bigg Boss' for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?" said Sonali, on entering the ongoing season 14 of the show.

"I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I'don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity," she added about the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Sonali is the National Vice President 'f BJP's Mahila Morcha. In the world of showbiz, she has appeared in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and has acted in the TV show "Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma".

-With IANS inputs