Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta reveals 'Eijaz Khan's girlfriend cheated on him with me'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FLOP_SVAKIN Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 has been riding high on drama with deepest darkest secrets of the contestants coming to the shore with each passing day. After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukal opened up about their divorce, fans witnessed Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta talking about their personal lives and locking horns about the same. Since the beginning of the show, Eijaz has been seen talking about a girl he was in relationship with, who threatened him and his family. Now, it is revealed that the girl was actually cheating on him with Vikas Gupta.

In the latest episode, Eijaz and Vikas were seen in a war of words after Vikas told Nikki Tamboli, "Ek ladki thi, mai uske saath friendly ho gaya tha. Malum chala ye uski girlfriend thi aur wo ispe case karna chahti thi." Eijaz, who was listening to the conversation, got irked and charged towards Vikas, as he had always known about this.

Their fight got ugly when Eijaz threatened to kill Vikas. On the other hand, Vikas said that the Kavyanjali actor is playing a dirty game and taking sympathy by bringing his father in everything. Vikas also claimed that Eijaz shouldn't have said that Vikas was the one who wanted to get hima nd his father in jail.

Earlier, when challengers were supposed to enter the house, Eijaz was seen telling Abhinav Shukla that his girlfriend has called him an year ago and said that she threatened to file a case against his family after getting influenced by someone. Eijaz calimed that it was Vikas Gupta.

On a related note, Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on December 27 and the celebrations have already begun from teh Bigg Boss 14 house. The superstar is joined by Bollywood names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the celebrations.