Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik takes a jibe at Arshi Khan, calls her 'batak',latter says 'Apna sharir dekha hai?'

Actor Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 is slowly drawing towards the finale but nothing seems to be going smooth between the housemates. After Bigg Boss contestants made their way to the house as challengers, things have become more difficult for the BB 14 contestants. Among all the challengers in the house, Arshi Khan is living up to her name on the show. A promo dropped by the makers of the show will have Rubina Dilaik and Arshi engage in a mockery-conversation.

Bigg Boss 14 will see the contestants competing against each other in the captaincy task, 'BB duck park.' As per the task, groups of several housemates will be seen battling against one another. The task will be held in three batches, where the contenders will turn into the ducks and will pick the food items from the ground. The contestant with the highest number of food items will be the winner of that particular batch.

During the task, Rubina makes a quirky statement saying, “Aree, panch batak hai garden mein!” While Aly Goni was seen laughing at Rubina’s mockery, Arshi took it personally and said, “Isne panch batak bola tha na? Ye mujhpe taunt maar ke gayi thi? Apna sharir dekha hain?”

To this, Rubina responded by saying, “Kachra dimaag kachra hi sochta hain."

Arshi replies, "Galat insaan se panga le rahi hain Rubina Dilaik”.

Arshi then goes onto say, “Shakal dekhi hain tuney apni? Pagal hain tu pagal! Andar jaa aur aloo cheel.” (Go inside and peel the potatoes). She also added, "apni Vahiyat baaten apne pass rakh."

Instead of reacting to Arshi's remarks and statements, Rubina was seen seated on the couch and laughing at the conversation. But in the end, Rubina is irked by Arshi saying, "Last warning, yahi par maar ke jaungi mai." The Shakti actress gets up and walks towards Arshi.

Meanwhile, during the task, Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah will be seen locking horns today. In the task Kashmera, Arshi, and Rakhi Sawant team up to get Nikki out of the captaincy race. They decided to fight in unison to get Nikki out of the game first. As soon as the task begins, Arshi and Kashmera attack Nikki, while Rakhi picks up the foodgrains.