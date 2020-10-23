Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik reveals how she sneakily scored her first audition

We love listening to personal stories from our favorite Bigg Boss contestants. Fan favourite Rubina has made it big as one of the biggest actresses on Indian Television. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot , she told the hilarious, awkward and exciting story of how she started her career in the TV industry.

Lounging around with Jasmine, Rubina told the tale of how she managed to score brilliantly in her exams and sneakily manage to go for an audition. She said, “Mera first take, 17 retakes kiye maine. Mereko Chandigarh se audition karke leke aae. Mein Miss North India jeeti thi uss time, toh meri behen bolti hai yahan Bombay se koi production house aaya hai, audition le rahe hai. Maine kaha paagal hai? Kal English ka exam hai. Maine kaha nahi yaar, bohot dant padegi. Toh hum ne audition diya aur vahi se Shimla ki bus li. Mujhe toh kuch aata bhi nahi hai! Question papers ke tarah script rath rahi thi. Phura page maine ek sath, one go mein bol diya. Unhone mujhe 10-15 brief kiya, aap phir se, joh samaj mein aata hai, woh karke aao.”

The story took a turn when she explained how she found out she got the part, stating, “10-15 din ke baad, landline pe phones aa rahe hai. Mummy roz school ke baad aati, kehti hai, tumne kisi ko number diya hai? Calls aa rahe hai? Hum daar gaye. Use time prank calls bohot hote the. Phir 15 days later, papa ke phone ke phone aaya. These guys, because landline pe we were not responding back, they called the organizers who were conducting Miss North India. They contacted my father, saying humko chahiye. Lekar aao. Exams khatam ho gaye the. Papa ne baat ki unse, aur unhone kaha Bombay aana padega.”

