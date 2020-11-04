Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Bigg Boss 14 November 4 LIVE Updates: Aly Goni to enter as wildcard contestant & leave Jasmin Bhasin emotional

Bigg Boss 14 is getting super entertaining day by day and tonight's episode of the show will be an addition to the same. The reality show tonight will witness the entry of the wildcard contestant who will be none other than Aly Goni. Yes, that's true! The actor who is known for his stints in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khatron Ke Khiladi, etc will now be seen showing his 'jalwa' in Salman Khan's show. To top it all, it is also being said that he is in a relationship with Jasmin Bhasin who is already a contestant on the show. In the already released promo, the audience witnessed the actress getting super emotional and happy after looking at Aly's face. On one hand, where things will be full of love and happiness, the house will also witness a high voltage drama when Pavitra Punia will lose her calm over Eijaz Khan who ditched her and saved Jasmin in last night's episode.

Wondering how will the episode turn out to be? Nothing to worry about as we are here with the LIVE updates of the November 4 episode of Bigg Boss 14. Catch all the interesting scoop related to the show here:

Bigg Boss 14 November 4 LIVE Updates:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage