Bigg Boss 14 Nov 17 HIGHLIGHTS: Kavita Kaushik-Eijaz Khan & Rubina-Rahul Vaidya witness war of words

Nov 17, 2020 11:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
All red hearts are in the pool instead of the wall.
Nov 17, 2020 11:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
According to Nikki, everything is fair in task.
Nov 17, 2020 11:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Aly and Jaan seem to have bonded well over the course of time.
Nov 17, 2020 11:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rahul thinks Abhinav is a 'nalla' admi.
Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
First round of the task becomes equal.
Nov 17, 2020 11:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Tension increases between Rahul and Abhinav.
Nov 17, 2020 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
An argument between Rahul and Abhinav takes place. Quite obvious, right?
Nov 17, 2020 11:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rubina gives her verdict on Rahul's hearts.
Nov 17, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
First round of the task gets over!
Nov 17, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
It seems it's everything for money in the task.
Nov 17, 2020 11:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Every contestant is up with a strategy.
Nov 17, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
'Ek tha raaja ek thi raani' the new captaincy task of the week.
Nov 17, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita thinks Eijaz always wants to play the victim card.
Nov 17, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
The war of words between Eijaz and Kavita doesn't seem to end soon.
Nov 17, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz is infuriated by Kavita's words.
Nov 17, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Aly warns Kavita to not do the same behavior again.
Nov 17, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Bigg Boss thinks Kavita's push was just a reaction and her intention was not to hurt Eijaz.
Nov 17, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin is hurt with Kavita's words.
Nov 17, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Pavitra thinks Kavita should leave the BB house if she doesn't wish to stay.
Nov 17, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita says she can judge from Salman Khan's words that she is not performing well.
Nov 17, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki speaks to Eijaz about Kavita.
Nov 17, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Abhinav and Nikki try to calm Kavita down while Eijaz has his reasons.
Nov 17, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita feels she made a mistake in identifying the true colors of people in the BB14 house.
Nov 17, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki and Rahul try to pacify Kavita but no one is ready to understand.
Nov 17, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 17, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita is angry since the kitchen counter was dirty. This led to an argument between Jasmin and Kavita after which Aly comes out in support of his friend.
Nov 17, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
A new task to unfold really soon.
Nov 17, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
All housemates including Jasmin and Abhinav are having a talk in the morning.
Nov 17, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
A new day in the BB house began with a new song 'Dil toh paagal hai.'
Nov 17, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin