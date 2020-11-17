Bigg Boss 14 Nov 17 HIGHLIGHTS: Kavita Kaushik-Eijaz Khan & Rubina-Rahul Vaidya witness war of words

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 17: Tonight's episode of the reality show began with a bang when a fight broke down between Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni that also involved others including Jasmin and Jaan. Not only this, but the episode also saw Rubina and Rahul coming at loggerheads after latter called Abhinav 'sasta vakeel.'

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2020 23:59 IST
Bigg Boss 14 November 17 episode began with a bang with all the contestants fighting it out. The major highlight was the fight between Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni that also involved others like Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Further, as the episode went forward, the viewers witnessed more drama as the new captaincy task began. Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya also came at loggerheads when the latter called Abhinav Shukla 'sasta vakeel.' If you don't want to miss any updates related to the reality show, catch the LIVE updates here.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    All red hearts are in the pool instead of the wall.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    According to Nikki, everything is fair in task.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly and Jaan seem to have bonded well over the course of time. 

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rahul thinks Abhinav is a 'nalla' admi.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    First round of the task becomes equal.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Tension increases between Rahul and Abhinav.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    An argument between Rahul and Abhinav takes place. Quite obvious, right?

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina gives her verdict on Rahul's hearts.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    First round of the task gets over!

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It seems it's everything for money in the task.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the task begins!

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Every contestant is up with a strategy.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    'Ek tha raaja ek thi raani' the new captaincy task of the week.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Time for a new captain.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita thinks Eijaz always wants to play the victim card.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The war of words between Eijaz and Kavita doesn't seem to end soon.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz is infuriated by Kavita's words.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly warns Kavita to not do the same behavior again.

  • Nov 17, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bigg Boss thinks Kavita's push was just a reaction and her intention was not to hurt Eijaz.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin is hurt with Kavita's words.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pavitra thinks Kavita should leave the BB house if she doesn't wish to stay.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita says she can judge from Salman Khan's words that she is not performing well.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki speaks to Eijaz about Kavita.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Abhinav and Nikki try to calm Kavita down while Eijaz has his reasons.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita feels she made a mistake in identifying the true colors of people in the BB14 house. 

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki and Rahul try to pacify Kavita but no one is ready to understand.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita is angry since the kitchen counter was dirty. This led to an argument between Jasmin and Kavita after which Aly comes out in support of his friend.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new task to unfold really soon.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    All housemates including Jasmin and Abhinav are having a talk in the morning.

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day in the BB house began with a new song 'Dil toh paagal hai.'

  • Nov 17, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the fun begins!

