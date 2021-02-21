Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin soar temperatures high with their romantic performance

Image Source : INSTGARAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin soar temperature high with their romantic performance

Television's one of the most popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan Bigg Boss 14 has final reached its finale. Just like the other seasons, even this year the show was high on drama, emotions, arguments, and fights. Initially, the show began with a series of disappointments for fans and was touted as the most boring season but the added twists and turns and the shocking confessions by the contestants made it worth a watch. And soon fans got hooked on the show. The top 5 contestants enjoy a massive fan base on social media and their fans have been rooting and supporting their favourite housemates.

Now with Top 5 finalists Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli-- fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home.

As the finale episode will air on February 21, the promo of the finale performances of the contestants has been revealed. Indeed, the final episode is going to be jaw-dropping. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who realized their love for each other and confessed the same on the reality show Bigg Boss will fill the air with their love and romance. The duo will have a romantic dance performance.

Amidst the top 5, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are the most talked about. From the onset of this season, the two have always been seen locking horns with each other, getting into turbulent fights and making each other survival difficult. The two are going to have a face-off performance as the show is ending. The two will gove a dance performance together, which is sure to leave the audience awestruck.

Interestingly as the show was nearing its end, Rahul and Rubina's relationship witnessed a massive change and the two were seen resolving their differences gradually. They were even seen getting into deep conversations. While both of them have been among the strongest contestants of the popular reality show, it will be interesting to see who takes the trophy home.