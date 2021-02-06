Bigg Boss 14 Feb 6 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan slams Rakhi for crossing limits, grills other housemates

Image Source : COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Feb 6 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 'Weekend ka Vaar', the drama queen Rakhi Sawant will be slammed by host and superstar Salman Khan for crossing the limits. Salman, who seems to be annoyed with Rakhi's tactics and behavior, will open the exit door for her. He will be seen lashing out at Rakhi and telling her that this is not the kind of entertainment the show needs. Salman also schools housemates for calling out names and places and saying that everything is being done for the sake of 'content.' During a fight, Nikki Tamboli had called Rakhi Sawant's make-up a 'Lokhandwala brand.' Salman said, "Lokhandwala, tum Kaha se Chand se aye ho?" Other than grilling the contestants for their performances and behaviour in the past week, the Kick actor will also be seen grooving to his song Slow Motion Mein with actress Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 6 LIVE UPDATES: