  Bigg Boss 14 Feb 6 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan slams Rakhi for crossing limits, grills other housemates
Bigg Boss 14 Feb 6 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan slams Rakhi for crossing limits, grills other housemates

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 'Weekend ka Vaar', the drama queen Rakhi Sawant will be slammed by host and superstar Salman Khan for crossing the limits.

New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2021 21:28 IST
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 'Weekend ka Vaar', the drama queen Rakhi Sawant will be slammed by host and superstar Salman Khan for crossing the limits. Salman, who seems to be annoyed with Rakhi's tactics and behavior, will open the exit door for her. He will be seen lashing out at Rakhi and telling her that this is not the kind of entertainment the show needs. Salman also schools housemates for calling out names and places and saying that everything is being done for the sake of 'content.' During a fight, Nikki Tamboli had called Rakhi Sawant's make-up a 'Lokhandwala brand.' Salman  said, "Lokhandwala, tum Kaha se Chand se aye ho?" Other than grilling the contestants for their performances and behaviour in the past week, the Kick actor will also be seen grooving to his song Slow Motion Mein with actress Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. 

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman is having fun with housemates, Disha and Randeep. 

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman made Disha introduce the housemates from behind the curtains. 

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani are posting the poster of their upcoming film 'Radhe'

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman said 'Radhe' will release in May on Eid.

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Randeep Hooda is also here. 

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Disha made some important announcements on her upcoming film with Salman Khan 'Radhe.'

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    He and Disha Patani groove on the beats of 'Slow Motion Mein' song. 

  • Feb 06, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan made a dashing entry on the show. 

