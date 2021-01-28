Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accepts being in relationship, Rakhi teases her with Rahul's name

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEVOLEENA Devoleena Bhattacharjee accepts being in relationship

The ongoing season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been witnessing many personal confessions by the contestants. After Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla opened up about their divorce and Vikas Gupta talked about his family issues and huge debt, new challenger Devoleena Bhattacharya has revealed that she has a boyfriend outside the house. In the recent episode, Devoleena was seen talking to Rakhi about how good Rahul Vaidya is as a singer. Rakhi asked if she like singing as well. To this Devo said, "I love singing."

Just when Rakhi planned to become a cupid between Devoleena and Rahul Vaidya, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa actress revealed that she is dating soembody. When Rakhi asked if she is single, Devoleena noded her head and said 'No' and then added she has a boyfriend outside.

Rakhi's teasing game began as she tried to pair her up with rahul. She said, "And what about the one with whom she sits in the house and sings." Devo answered, "He has a girlfriend and I have a boyfriend."

Later, Rakhi asks Devo if true love exists, she said, "I don’t know about that but I feel when someone takes care of you, values you, respects you… that is love. Love is like a habit."

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a proxy to contestant Eijaz Khan, who had to make a temporary exit from the show.