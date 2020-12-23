BB14: Arshi breaks down while talking to Vikas about 'pool incident', calls him more capable than Vaidya

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta

Contestant Vikas Gupta, who re-entered Bigg Boss 14 recently, is leaving no stone unturned to win it. Earlier in the show, contestant Arshi Khan had a major fallout with Vikas. In the fight with Vikas, Arshi said "a person who doesn't respect his own mother has no right to comment on how others behave with their parents." Listening to the statement Vikas lost his calm and pushed Arshi into the swimming pool. Now, in a surprise turn of events, Arshi has extended support to him as he competes against Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task.

In a new promo, Arshi is encouraged by other contestants to go against Vikas during the captaincy task. First she follows the advice and goes against Vikas during the task. The two start to dig up their old matter, where the duo was seen holding onto a pillow during a captaincy task as the latter says, “Lag jaegi”.

To this, Arshi replies, “Agar lagi na phir Weekend ke Vaar pe phir nautanki start hogi, phir sumpathy gain karoge, dedo.” Vikas went on to say, “Tumne jo kiya na bawaal, drama, paani mein girke... main bol hi nai raha abhi kuch. Rehne do. Bohot galat kiya hain, tumhe idea bhi nahi lag raha.” Arshi responds by saying, “Beta, tu chaahe kuch bhi karle, tu nahi banega captain.”

They continue to hold a bag required to maintain their hold on the task and refuse to let it go.

However, as the two continue to sit across each other while holding a bag, Arshi breaks down. Later, as they sat in the BB living room Arshi is seen getting into an altercation with other housemates as she cries while talking about Vikas. She says, “Tumlog mujhe kyu fasatey ho Vikas ke saamne”. While Vikas warns her to not create any drama as “it’s over” between them.

Arshi then asks him to leave the bag, he says, “It’s my need, I will do everything to win. You are not playing for yourself.”

On the other hand, Arshi is then standing on an elevated podium and is supposed to choose between Vikas and Rahul Vaidya, where she says, “For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth. I have also made a promise to Rahul and am a bit confused now.”

Dropping the promo video, ColorsTV wrote, "Captaincy task mein @Arshikoffial_ phas gayi hai dharamsankat mein! Kinhe chunengi woh - @rahulvaidya23 ya @lostboy54? Watch #BiggBoss14 tonight at 10:30 PM."

See the Promo Video, here: