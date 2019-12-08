Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 8: Salman Khan consoles Rashami, Himanshi and Shefali in bottom two
Catch all the fun, drama and controversies of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode with Salman Khan right here.

New Delhi Published on: December 08, 2019 20:50 IST
In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode,  host Salman Khan goes inside the house to console Rashami Desai. She speaks her heart out to him and Arhaan also sits with them Salman tells Arhaan that he has committed the silliest mistake by hiding his past from Rashami. He tells them to sort it out. Rashami breaks down asking why did he did hide such a fact. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the episode to promote Dabangg 3 along with Salman Khan.

Another eviction will also take place tonight. The four nominated contestants are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurrana.

Catch all the fun, drama and controversies of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode with Salman Khan right here.

