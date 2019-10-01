Bigg Boss 13: Saki girl Koena Mitra finally reacts to her plastic surgery gone wrong

Bigg Boss 13: Saki girl Koena Mitra finally reacts on her plastic surgery gone wrong

Actress Koena Mitra is also popularly known as the Saki girl as she stunned everyone in the original song from Sanjay Dutt's film Musafir. After remaining absent from the Bollywood industry, she finally made up her mind to become the contestant of Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. As soon as her name got confirmed various talks related to her absence as well as her cosmetic surgery started doing rounds. Koena finally decided to talk about the same once and for all.

In an interview with Bombay Times, she said humans make a lot of mistakes while taking chances, she is a human too. Meanwhile, in an interview to Hindustan Times, she opened up about her nose job that went horribly wrong and said, "This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it's a crime or a sin. It's a part of my story, so I didn't mind talking about it. I gave statements and that's why yeh peecha nahi chhodta."

Further, Koena said, "Even though it's been eight-nine years since, people don't stop asking me about it. Also, why are only women trapped and attacked when it comes to cosmetic enhancement? You are fine with 60 and 50-year-old men from our industry with no wrinkles and head full of hair looking like they have returned to their 20s!"

Her entry on the stage was quite funny as the host Salman asked the amle contestants to impress her with their pole-dancing movies:

Koena, in the house, seems to be pretty excited about the household chores. In a recent promo, she is seen discussing the jobs which have been assigned by Bigg Boss. Have a look:

