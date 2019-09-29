Bigg Boss 13 Final Contestants: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and other confirmed contestants

Salman Khan is back again with the most entertaining group of contestants entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. The premiere of the show began with a bang at 9 PM on Colors channel where the host of the season took over the stage to welcome the interesting contestants. Previously, there were reports that 20 contestants will enter the show this time but as of now, reports suggest that 13 contestants have got locked inside the house. Till now, various celebrities have been finalized to enter the show as contestants.

As per the changes implemented by the makers, only celebrities will enter the show this time. Not only this, the sets of the show has been built in the Mumbai Film City and not Lonavla. Meanwhile, have a look at the confirmed list of contestants here:

1. Sidharth Shukla

The first contestant to enter the house is none other than actor Sidharth Shukla whom we have seen in various shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

2. Siddharth Dey

Siddharth is a writer by profession and has written the first two episodes of Bigg Boss season 1. He entered the show as the second contestant of the show.

3. Paras Chhabra

The handsome hunk Paras Chhabra is a model and has even won the popular reality show Splitsvilla. He entered the show in the third position.

4. Abu Malik

Anu Malik's brother, Abu Malik who is a music composer by profession entered the show on the fourth position.

5. Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz entered the Bigg Boss house on the fifth position. He is a model by profession.

6. Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma, who is a Television actress has worked in shows like Naagin etc is also a model by profession. She stepped inside the house in the sixth position.

7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena, who is one of the popular actresses of the small screen entered the Bigg Boss house on the seventh position. She is popular for playing the role of the sati-savitri Gopi bahu, but in real life, she happens to be a diva.

8. Rashami Desai

Rashami, the popular Television actress, entered the Bigg Boss house on the eight position.

9. Shefali Bagga

Popular TV Anchor & Journalist, Shefali Bagga will be seen making the audience crazy as she entered the show at the ninth position.

10. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz will be seen making everyone her fans through her bubbly nature.

11. Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet, who stepped into the acting world through Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is a loved TV actress. She opened up about her divorce and financial status related to her son. The actress who was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is the eleventh contestant of the season.

