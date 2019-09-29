Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 starts today: Where, when to watch and what to expect

Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Night: The much-awaited day is finally here. India's most controversial show Bigg Boss is back with its 13th season and, fans can't keep calm. Bollywood's superstar and returning host Salman Khan has, over the past few months, revealed that BB 13 is indeed going to be 'tedha' all the way and, that we should expect the unexpected this new season. While Bigg Boss 12 failed miserably and, the makers saw one of the worst TRP ratings of all seasons, Bigg Boss 13 has introduced some exciting changes. With no commoners inside the Bigg Boss house and buzz about contestants reaching finale in four weeks, Bigg Boss 13 is expected to blow your minds.

Bigg Boss 13: When and where to watch premiere night

The reality show is all set to start tonight, ie, September 29, 2019,on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and 13 others confirmed for Salman Khan's show​

Bigg Boss 13 premieres tonight: What to expect

The Bigg Boss 13 premiere night is going to be a starry one indeed with Salman Khan recreating ‘Didi Tera Dewar’ scene with actress Madhuri Dixit and dazzling performances by the contestants of the new season.

The makers have released a new teaser featuring TV bahu Rashami Desai, who is reportedly being paid the highest in Bigg Boss 13 with Rs 1.2 crore.

In another post, Bigg Boss makers have also introduced two handsome hunks Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13 house is grander, bigger and luxurious than ever! This time, the set is extremely flamboyant, with a lot of pink and purple hues in dominance. graffitis and wall hangings are also common.

Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13

One glaring symbol in the house is the eye symbolizing the essence of the show. The house is definitely the quirkiest we have seen in years.

Bigg Boss 13 home

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page