 
  Bigg Boss 13 November 18: Sidharth, Arti, Rashami, Devoleena and Khesari nominated for eviction
Bigg Boss 13 November 18: Sidharth, Arti, Rashami, Devoleena and Khesari nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 13 will witness secret nominations this week where the contestants will have to save two housemates each.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2019 23:39 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Special Episode November 18
Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Special Episode November 18: Khesari Lal Yadav's new look, Devoleena turns angry bird

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Khesari Lal Yadav, who has been winning the hearts of the housemates with his desi swag, will soon be seen in a different avatar on the show. Tonight's episode will also see housemates saving their friends from nominations while Sidharth Shukla saves Asim, Paras saves Mahira and Shehnaz saves Paras. However, Mahira decides to save Vishal. This does not go down well with Rashami and Devoleena who question her loyalty.

Catch all the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Special Episode November 18 right here:

 

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth and Devoleena continue to flirt

    As the party begins for the six contestants, Sidharth and Devoleena begin their flirting game even through the glass doors.

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shefali wins Chor task

    Devoleena has stolen 35 items, Shefali steals 101 items. Shefali wins the task and she gets to invite five more contestants for a party. She takes Hindustani Bhau, Sidharth, Asim, Arti and Himanshi's name.

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Devoleena turns angry bird

    As Devoleena comes outside, Devoleena gets super angry that the housemates locked her inside the washroom.

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shefali and Devoleena locked inside washrooms

    The housemates have locked both the thieves Shefali and Devoleena inside the washrooms.

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shefali and Devoleena turn thieves

    Bigg Boss announces Chor task where Devoleena and Shefali are turned as thieves. They are required to steal anyone's belongings from the houses and put into their trunk.

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Asim discusses game strategy with Sidharth

    Asim is seen discussing the game strategy with good friend Sidharth. 

  • Nov 18, 2019 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rashami questions Mahira's loyalty

    As Mahira takes Vishal's name instead of Rashami or Devoleena, Rashami is shocked and questions her loyalty.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth, Arti, Rashami, Devoleena and Khesari nominated for eviction

    Sidharth Shukla is already nominated by Bigg Boss. As Arti, Rashami, Devoleena and Khesari receive only 1 vote each, they get nominated.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Who will save whom?

    Shefali saves Himanshi and Arti.

    Sidharth saves Asim and Shehnaaz.

    Arti saves Shefali and Shehnaaz.

    Rashami saves Devoleena and Hindustani Bhau.

    Asim saves Himanshi and Hindustani Bhau.

    Devoleena saves Rashami and Shefali.

    Shehnaaz saves Himanshi and Paras.

    Paras saves Khesari and Mahira.

    Vishal saves Mahira and Shehnaaz.

    Himanshi saves Asim and Shehnaaz.

    Hindustani Bhau saves Shehnaaz and Shefali.

    Mahira saves Paras and Vishal.

    Khesari saves Mahira

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss announces nomination task

    Sidharth Shukla is already nominated. In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 nomination episode, contestants are asked to save two contestants each.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Himanshi flirts with Khesari

    In a fun moment, Himanshi is seen flirting with Khesari as she tells him that he is looking extremely smart with his makeover.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rashami misses Arhaan

    Rashami Desai is missing her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She tells the same to Hindustani Bhau.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras gives makeover to Khesari Lal Yadav

    Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav gets a makeover by Paras Chhabra. All the housemates are impressed by his new look.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Mahira and Paras steal milk packets, Asim gets angry

    As the grocery for the week arrives, Mahira and Paras hides two packets of milk in the bedroom. This doesn't go well with Asim and a big fight between the trio begins.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Housemates wake up to Chaar Bajgaye Lekin Party Abhi Baaki Hai song.

  • Nov 18, 2019 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 Nomination special episode begins

    From Devoleena Bhattacharjee screaming at everyone to Himanshi flirting with Khesari and much more, catch everything that will take place in Bigg Boss 13 tonight.

