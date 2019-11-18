Bigg Boss 13 November 18: Sidharth, Arti, Rashami, Devoleena and Khesari nominated for eviction

Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Special Episode November 18: Khesari Lal Yadav's new look, Devoleena turns angry bird

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Khesari Lal Yadav, who has been winning the hearts of the housemates with his desi swag, will soon be seen in a different avatar on the show. Tonight's episode will also see housemates saving their friends from nominations while Sidharth Shukla saves Asim, Paras saves Mahira and Shehnaz saves Paras. However, Mahira decides to save Vishal. This does not go down well with Rashami and Devoleena who question her loyalty.

