Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's then and now photos post her dramatic weight loss will leave you stunned

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was one of the much-loved contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. From day one where she introduced herself as 'Punjabi Ki Katrina Kaif' the singer caught the attention of not just the host Salman Khan but also the audience. As the days passed by her bubbly nature, chemistry with co-contestants like Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, and others made her one of the most popular participants of the season. Her innocence, cuteness, and entertaining personality was the reason why she made such a great fan following so much so that even now she keeps on trending on social media. And yet again Sana, as she is popularly known has grabbed our eyeballs and this time it is for her dramatic weight loss.

Yes, that's true! Shehnaaz has lost oodles of weight which is quite evident from the recent pictures that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Be it a spaghetti outfit or fashionable jumpsuit, Sana is seen wearing every type of outfit and this has left us stunned as no one ever saw her in this avatar during the course of the reality show. Her collar bones and face cut are quite evident not just by us but also her fans.

Have a look at her photos here:

Meanwhile, everyone has been commenting on her posts, and on one hand, where many are praising her there others who have disapproved of her weight loss and said that she looked better with curves.

Making the best use of her newly acquired figure, the actress is now making heads turn with her style. See some of her old pictures here:

Recently she was seen during a live chat with Sidharth Shukla, where she spoke about how she has been dieting to get good projects in Bollywood. Not only this, but the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was also quite surprised after looking at her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere from October first week and as per the latest reports it is being said that Shehnaaz might be the first special guest in the Salman Khan-hosted show. It is also being said that she has nodded in yes to the offer and is quite excited for the same.

Shehnaaz, on the work front, was seen in a number of songs after coming out of the BB house. Check them out here:

