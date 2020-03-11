Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma reacts to link-up rumours with Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the house. Many people assumed that they love each other, and even blamed their close bond for the breakup of Paras and her ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri. In an interview to IANS, Mahira completely denied the allegations and stated that she and Paras are just friends.

"Dosti me sukoon hai.. Paras and I are just friends. I would not have allowed him to do a 'Swyamwar' show if there's something else between us. We share a great rapport and truely adore our friendship," Mahira said.

They both have also collaborated for a new music video, titled "Baarish". Mahira has earlier featured in a lot of music videos. Her song "Lehanga", sung by Jass Manak, was a huge hit.

"I love doing music videos. And they are trending a lot nowadays. I am always open to do music videos,"she added.

Paras was earlier dating Television actress Akanksha Puri but broke up with her after he entered Bigg Boss 13.He used to trend big time on social media for his equation with Mahira Sharma on the show. Akanksha had in several interviews talked about Paras and Mahira's relationship and even had revealed that she was hurt by the way Paras addressed their relationship on the show. The duo parted ways while Paras was still in the show.

Bigg Boss 13 concluded earlier this month with Sidharth Shukla as its winner. Post that, Paras Chhabra took part in another Colors TV show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he currently stars with another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill.

(With IANS Inputs)