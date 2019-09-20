Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla 'confirmed' contestants. Watch promo

One of the most controversial TV shows Bigg Boss is all set to go on air. Season 13 of Colors' reality show has piqued interests of its fans by intriguing promos and inside pictures. We all know that the show will premiere on 29th September night and we just can't wait to be glued to TV screens. While premiere date and timing are out, we can't wait to know the confirmed list of contestants. Well, wait, we have a treat for all of you.
A promo and photo are doing the rounds on social media featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla respectively. If you haven't seen them yet, check out here.
#BB13 1st Contestant devoleena Promo #Biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/IA17u73E4z— The Khabri (@THEKHABRl) September 19, 2019
#BiggBoss13— The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 19, 2019
Officially confirmed now!!
2nd housemate of Bigg Boss 13! Siddharth Shukla!!!
Promo Released #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/F5sUpjaDLZ
On a related note, Bigg Boss 13 will be shot in Mumbai’s Film City and just like every year, viewers are excited to catch glimpse of the house. There are leaked pictures doing the rounds on social media, however, India TV doesn't confirm the authenticity of the photos. Just like every year, the fans have been waiting to have a glimpse of how the house will look from inside. Architect Omung Kumar and his wife have reportedly created the space for contestants of this season. So far, no official picture or information has been released by the makers of the show.
Bigg Boss 13: Have you seen these LEAKED pictures of the house?
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News