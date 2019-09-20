Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla 'confirmed' contestants. Watch promo

Bigg Boss 13: Are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla confirmed contestants?

One of the most controversial TV shows Bigg Boss is all set to go on air. Season 13 of Colors' reality show has piqued interests of its fans by intriguing promos and inside pictures. We all know that the show will premiere on 29th September night and we just can't wait to be glued to TV screens. While premiere date and timing are out, we can't wait to know the confirmed list of contestants. Well, wait, we have a treat for all of you.

A promo and photo are doing the rounds on social media featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla respectively. If you haven't seen them yet, check out here.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 13 will be shot in Mumbai’s Film City and just like every year, viewers are excited to catch glimpse of the house. There are leaked pictures doing the rounds on social media, however, India TV doesn't confirm the authenticity of the photos. Just like every year, the fans have been waiting to have a glimpse of how the house will look from inside. Architect Omung Kumar and his wife have reportedly created the space for contestants of this season. So far, no official picture or information has been released by the makers of the show.

