Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Live: Whom will girls save from nominations?

Will Paras and Sidharth be able to save themselves from nominations? Catch live updates of Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2019 22:08 IST
After nominating boys, girls of Bigg Boss 13 get another chance to oust the one whom they don't want in the house. Girls will be given a tokri full of fishes (obviously fake) which they can empty in one of the boys' pond. Meanwhile, nominated contestants will have to ensure that their pond is clean by transferring fishes into the opponent's pond. Paras plans to transfer all the fishes in Fifi aka Abu Malik's pond.

Paras also tries to sort out his differences with drama queen Shehnaaz.

Stay tuned for live updates:

 

  • Oct 11, 2019 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that Rashami and Paras are trying to drag her into their team.

  • Oct 11, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Paras' confession

    Paras counters Shehnaaz and tries to patch up. Paras confesses to Shehnaaz that he likes her.

  • Oct 11, 2019 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Paras and Asim try to sort out their differences. Koena and Rashami make Asim understand that he is being a mute spectator. Sidharth believes that Rashami is trying to gain advantage by crying.

  • Oct 11, 2019 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Time for nomination task!

