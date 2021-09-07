Bharti Singh loses 15 Kgs through intermittent fasting, reveals husband Haarsh's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN Bharti Singh loses 15 Kgs through intermittent fasting

Bharti Singh has always left the viewers rolling on the floor laughing with her sense of humour. She has frequently been seen making fun of her weight, however, things appear to have changed now. Bharti revealed that she has lost 15 kgs during the last year through intermittent fasting. She credits lockdown for pushing her towards a self-love journey. Bharti weight 91 kilos earlier and now she has reached 76 kilos after the impressive transformation.

Talking to TOI, Bharti Singh revealed that even she is surprised to lose so much weight. She said that now her diabetes and asthma are also in control and she doesn't have a problem in breathing. talking about her husband Haarsh's reaction, the comedian revealed that he isn't as happy as she is. She said that Haarsh misses playing with her tummy and get annoyed when she refuses to eat outside food.

Throwing light on her diet plan, Bharti said, "I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm. My body doesn’t accept dinner any later than 7 pm. Maine 30-32 saal bahut khaana khaaya hai aur uske baad ek saal apni body ko time diya toh body ne sab accept kiya (I ate a lot of food for 30-32 years and then gave my body a year and my body has accepted the change)."

Currently, Bharti is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She also hosts Dance Deewane 3 with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. On the dance reality show, the comedian revealed that she was planning to start a family but when they saw cases in covid lockdown, they decided to postpone it.

She said, "We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this."