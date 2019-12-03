Bharti Singh pens heartwarming note for soulmate Haarsh on second wedding anniversary

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa complete two years of marital bliss.

Comedy queen Bharti Singh took to Instagram to mark her second wedding anniversary. Sharing a heartwarming message for her 'soulmate' Haarsh, Bharti thanked him ''for everything''. She went on to write that she can't imagine her life without him. Along with the message, she shared a collage of different pictures from their engagement, wedding and reception party.

''Happy anniversary my soulmate @haarshlimbachiyaa30 thankyou so much for everything harsh main tumhare bina aapni life ka AK pal bhi nahi soch sakti main tumse bahut payar karti hoon,aur mujh Se jayada tum mujh Se payar karte hoChote baby ko kaise rakhte hai vaise tumne Mujhe rakha hai aur humesha meri har jid maani hai main god se yahi kahugi 7 janam nahi har janam maie tum hi mere husband bano,'' she wrote on Instagram.

Tahira Kashyap wished the couple on their special day. ''Happy anniv you both,'' she wrote. Wishing her favourite jodi, Archana Puran Singh wrote, ''HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! @bharti.laughterqueen and @haarshlimbachiyaa30 JUG JUG JIYO, Te ikk dujje da khoon piyo te khush raho, saath raho... God Bless you both with a lifetime of love and togetherness MUCH LOVE TO MY FAVOURITE JODI''.

Meanwhile, Haarsh shared a photo from their wedding reception bash in which Bharti is drinking alcohol direct from the bottle while her writer husband gives a shocking expression. Alongside the photo, he wrote, ''दो साल बाद भी ये ऐसी ही है , पर मुझे पसंद है''.

As soon as he posted the picture, fans went gaga and began dropping adorable comments. ''You both are cute couple & craziest in the world,'' a user wrote. ''Aww.. Happy Anniversary to one of my Favourite couple.. Be Happy n together always like this,'' commented another.

Bharti and Haarsh's public display of affection is loved by their fan following. Their crazy videos on Instagram are instant hit. For unversed, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017.

