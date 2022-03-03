Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain completes 7 years, Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori shares pics from celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBHANGIAOFFICIAL Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast celebrates on set

The popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has completed seven years since its first episode premiered on March 2, 2015. The cast and crew celebrated the occasion at the set by cutting cake and congratulating each other. Lead cast members Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre were joined by show producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, writer Manoj Santoshi, the director and other actors.

Shubhangi, who plays the character of Angoori in the show, took to social media to share pictures from the celebrations. She captioned her post, "Hip Hip Hurraay 7 years of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (sic)."

Meanwhile, in the last development, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Nehha Pendse, who is was playing the role of Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem, has been replaced by Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress Vidisha Srivastava.

On joining the show, she said, "I am thrilled to take on this huge mandate and, most importantly, share the screen with the accomplished and talented actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre. I am grateful to Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli ji for believing in my abilities and giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Talking about Anita Bhabi's character, Vidisha further added, "It is never easy to portray an iconic character as the audience tends to have a certain affinity to the actor and the character. But I am ready to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly. Anita Bhabi is contemporary and 'today's woman'. She has a mind of her own and is quite bold."

"She stands up for what she believes in and never gets bogged down easily. And, of course, she is quite glamorous and has oodles of oomph," concluded the Meri Gudiya actress.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain airs on & TV.

