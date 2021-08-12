Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promo: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar as Ram & Priya will make you smile | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NAKKUULMEHTA Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promo: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar as Ram & Priya will make you smile today

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor was one of the most popular daily soaps of the small screen. Looking at its popularity, the makers decided to launch the second season titled 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' featuring an interesting cast. Just a few days back, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor confirmed the arrival of the show and ever since fans have been eagerly waiting fo its promo. And now the wait is finally over! On Thursday, the very first promo of the show was revealed starring none other than Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing Ram and Priya. Looking at the video, it became clear that the show will yet again revolve around two unlikely people getting married and eventually falling in love with each other.

The promo of the second season featured the two series leads -- Ram, 38 and Priya, 32 -- discussing why they are not married yet. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Sony TV series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead."'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' meet Ram and Priya," the producer, who announced that a season two was in the works earlier this week, captioned the video clip.

Not just her but even Nakuul shared the promo and wrote, "We made it back to your TeeVee So looking forward to this exciting collaboration with some ace storytellers & artists #BadeAccheLagteHai2 on @sonytvofficial , soonest! P.S. Also, Hey, I’m Ram."

The two actors have previously worked on the hit Star Plus show "Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara", which aired in 2012. Look how fans reacted to the promo on Twitter:

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" season one aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple Ram and Priya, played by Kapoor and Tanwar.

The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2" will soon air on Sony TV.